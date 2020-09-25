I-Meals launches delivery service to cushion covid-19 social distancing

Kindly Share This Story:

A new culinary brand i-Meals has launched an online-mobile application to provide prospective customers with their choice meals from any restaurant of their choice within the federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The innovative culinary concept was unveiled by i-Meals with a slogan “bringing your chew to your door step”.

According to the Director of i-Meals, Chijioke Smith, he described the new online-mobile restaurant as one of the most convenient ways, whereby potential and prospective customers can place orders for their favourite meals, without being exposed to stress, delays, thereby maintaining physical distancing amidst the Covid19 pandemic.

Smith noted that i-Meals is not restricted or limited to any location, stressing that orders can be delivered anywhere within the range of operation. He further stated that i-Meals Mobile Application is currently available on Google Play store and Apple store, as interested persons can immediately download the mobile application and start making their orders.

“i-Meals has been confirmed to be fast and reliable, especially with the variety of meals available to users from different restaurants of their choice,” says Smith.

Smith also noted that i-Meals is an online food delivery service that delivers variety of foods to customers at their door steps within minutes, using the online application. According to him, “It has been described as the best food delivery application in Nigeria, helping customers to make food happen with the free easy-to-use Food Delivery App. i-Meals is currently in cities across Nigeria, including Imo state, Abuja and is set to be launched in other states soon,” he added.

Side views from persons who are currently patronising the brand, indicated that i-Meals mobile application is quite flexible, accommodating an easy 3 step order option, with a safe payment feature, that makes excellent, the entire online mobile services of the new culinary brand.

