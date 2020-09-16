I enjoyed boom in my business during lockdown – Meehlesaah

Kindly Share This Story:

Like every forward-looking individual who had big plans for the year, Melissa Jonah better known as Meehlesaah, the CEO of Meli J Realtors Ltd, a Real Estate company in Nigeria, has had to endure the bitter experience that came with the havoc wreaked by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I had plans to travel to London early 2020 for vacation but I had to cancel my plan because of the pandemic,” recalls the real estate broker.

Nonetheless, it wasn’t a bad story for the real estate broker. In her case, there was a bright side to the months of lockdown.

“Though 2020 has been a bad year for most people in different ways, but the Covid-19 pandemic has been a blessing in disguise to me because a lot of people who got back to Nigeria bought properties through me,” she narrates.

READ ALSO:

Explaining the nitty-gritty of her work, Meehlesaah who became a real estate agent after graduating in 2018 with a degree in International Relations from ESPAM-FORMATION University in the Republic of Benin, says “being in the real estate business means that you sell more than property, you also sell dreams.”

Meehlesaah explains further: “For me as a real estate agent, it is not just important to find the right home for my client, but the right home at the right price and in the right neighbourhood. I provide adequate information to all my prospective clients and help them make well-informed decisions with accuracy.”

Despite the disruption to economic activities globally due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Meehlesaah is not losing sight of her grand plan for her brand. “The grand plan is to be the biggest real estate broker making waves in the real estate industry,” she affirms.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: