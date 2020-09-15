I don’t seek extra attention, my work, skills speak for me — SWAPS

Kindly Share This Story:

SWAPS on the mix.

Popular Nigerian sound engineer, Efe Destiny Esuakpor, widely known as SWAPS, has recently revealed what made his mix unique and evolving over the years.

Swaps, in an Interview monitored by Vanguard Newspapers, disclosed that he sees every job as a learning curve and this is part of what has helped him evolve in the industry over the years.

Efe Destiny Esuakpor popularly know as Swaps or Swapsonthemix was born on the 11th of November, 1984 (in Warri, Delta State, Nigeria), Swaps., acclaimed to be one of the biggest audio mixing and mastering engineers in Nigeria, is based in Nigeria.

SWAPS are widely identified as one of Nigeria’s foremost sound engineers and is referred to by Artist and Bloggers as Africa’s leading sound engineer has enjoyed a successful career, working with several prominent African artists such as Davido, Peruzzi, Dremo, Flavour, Skiibii, Reekado Banks, Iyanya, Vector, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shey, Cabosnoop, Solid Star, Kiss Daniel, 9ice, Sugarboy to name a few

Although the name, SWAPS, has always been a household name a lot of people began to watch out for his work after the mix of One Ticket by Davido and Kizz Daniel.

In this interview, SWAPS reveals his journey so far in the industry and is the next big move.

Tells us some producers that might have influenced your sound and the way you mix your music?

They are too numerous to mention. Every single producer I have worked with has positively influenced my mix, I learn something new with each job. I see every job as a learning curve and this is part of what has helped my mix evolve over the years.

But I have done stuff with all the big names, they include:

Dj coublon, Masterkraft, Krizbeatz, Young John Sagzzy, Fioke, Tuzi, Blaise, Northboi, Cracker, Jaysynth, Tekno Miles, Don jazzy, Spellz, Altims, Sess, Del’B, Killertunes, Puffy Tee, Speeroachbeat, Gospelonthebeat, Fresh Vdm, Ozedikus, London, Blaq Jerzee, D’tunes, Pheelz Mr Producer. And so many other wonderful producers.

You’re a top-tier Nigerian audio mixing & mastering engineer how come your fans rarely get to see a picture of you anywhere even on social media?

I love my privacy and I would rather have my work and skills speak for itself. My face is not a requisite for validation.

I like to move around freely without any extra attention and I love my family to enjoy their privacy as well.

I also like the drama sometimes.

Like when I’m with this artist and the people greeting them treat me like a nobody or sometimes ignore me.

I just laugh and enjoy it.

It happened again recently August-1-2020, I was with Orezi outside of his house, some guys came to greet and they ignored me. They’ve finished with him and were leaving when Orezi said “Swaps” the guys surprised came back it was fun. I have walked into people talking about me not knowing it was me that’s the Cruz I just laugh and walk away.

In the last few years, Afrobeats has really broken into mainstream pop. What does it mean to you knowing fully well your production has exponentially influenced that opportunity?

It means a lot, a great deal. Watching the industry grow. It’s an honour knowing that when they tell the story of the Nigeria music industry, my name will be mentioned along with zeeno foster, sheyman,indomix,suka sound, those there before me.

A feeling of joy and gratitude.

