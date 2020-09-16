I did not send anybody to attack Ayobo community – Cleric

Kindly Share This Story:

The Senior Pastor of Entime Heavenly Revival Ministries, Pastor Femi Adebayo who has used his spiritual gifts and anointing to help a lot of people is accused of sending thugs on the resident of Ayobo community in Lagos.

However, Pastor Femi Adebayo has come out openly to deny the allegations. Speaking with journalists on Monday 14th Sept 2020, the pastor said the allegations were false and aimed at maligning his person and ministry.

He therefore called for a thorough investigation into the matter, Adebayo said all those making the accusation against him must seek forgiveness from God.

“On September 12, someone called to inform me that there was a publication accusing me of sending hoodlums to Ayobo community. I was shocked to hear that.

“The allegation is totally false. I’ve never sent anybody to attack another human. I don’t have any business with anybody in Ayobo, why are they making allegations against me that I sent thugs to attack people.

“This is an attempt to tarnish my image and the ministry God has laid in my hands.

“I urge the authorities to investigate this matter properly and ensure that whatever mystery is there is unravelled.” He said.

Adebayo added that he had asked his lawyer to take legal action if the media outfit that ran the report failed to retract the story.

Vanguard

