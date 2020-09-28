I came into the BBNaija house with no clue, no strategy — Dorathy

Kindly Share This Story:

As fans shower encomiums on her

By Benjamin Njoku

Fans of busty Dorathy have continued to shower encomiums on their idol following her brilliant performance at the just concluded Big Brother Naija, BBN, reality TV show.

Dorathy who was the last girl standing finished as the 1st runner-up in the show kicked off with 20 contestants. The show ended Sunday night amid screams, shouts, and jubilation.

Some of her Instagram followers, however, could not hide their excitement as they celebrated the reality TV star in a special way on social media.

One Ajura wrote “ Sweetheart you are my winner and you are a role model to a large number of women and men out here…Your personality, your confidence, your composure, the way you carry yourself is to be studied all around the world…You are a goddess…Congrats to you my queen.”

Another follower, Poko wrote: “Dorthy, president of Dexplorers. Baby girl, I am so proud of how far you have come. You may not know this but you inspire some of us with your confidence. And I am absolutely so proud of you.”

Sambavin said “Dora baby.. you made Agbor proud. I just voted you with my monthly salary of 15k..I still don’t regret it.. you deserve your spot..you earned it.”

“The only lady who her self confidence speaks louder than her looks. If every woman would be as strong as you are, then nobody will suffer from low self-esteem. I love you, baby girl,” wrote Cathe.pretty.

For bhadboiclyde, Dorathy was the best female housemate in the lockdown season. “You are the best lady in the house, so humble, no relationship.”

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post on Monday, Dorathy revealed that she came into the BBNaija house “with no clue, no plan, no strategy, and barely enough time to prepare for what was coming.”

“My life has changed and so has yours because you all are family now. We made it to top-five and then to First Runner up. You did that!!! I dedicate this to you Dexploras. Thank you for crowning me your winner,” Dorathy wrote.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: