I became overweight out of depression ― Actress Ifeoma Okeke

On 8:19 pmIn Entertainmentby
I became overweight out of depression ― Actress Ifeoma Okeke
Actress Ifeoma Okeke

By Benjamin Njoku

Plus-size actress, Ifeoma Okeke has opened up again on the story of her life, revealing that she became overweight out of depression.

The actress, who has been in the movie industry for more than two decades made this startling revelation while in a chat with Vanguard during the week.

According to her, she was not very fat before she went into a relationship that later turned sour. And by the time she was coming out of the relationship that she gave her all, she was almost 10 times her size.

“But the good news is that Ifeoma is currently on a mission to slim down, looking forward to getting back to shape.”

Already between May this year, and now, the plus-size actress has lost about 10 kg and you are bound to admire her new slimmed-down figure.

