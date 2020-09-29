I am not contesting for House of Reps, Delta youth leader – Agberehiere

Kindly Share This Story:

Foremost Youth Leader in Delta State and Logistics Mogul, Mr. Ojitevwobo Agberhiere, has said, he is not contesting for Okpe Sapele and Uvwie Federal Constituency seat in 2023.

Agberhiere, was reacting to a news published by some online platforms, that he was vying for the Federal Constituency seat.

He said his main focus was to Invest in human Capital Development, and help as many youths as possible.

READ ALSOEkiti Assembly passes bill to upgrade college of education to University

On claims also linking him to the Deputy Governorship slot, to pair with one of the strong contenders, Agberhiere, said, the public should discard such reports as untrue, and lacking in substance, as it remains in the imagination of the writers.

He called on the youths of Delta State, to be proacti

Kindly Share This Story: