Human Trafficking: Protect, assist survivors , Mordi urges

The Senior Special Assitant on International Relations and Special Duties to the Delta State Governor and Member Of high-powered 17-man Task Force to check human trafficking and irregular migration in the state Dr Genevieve Mordi has urged Nigerians to protect and assists survivors of human trafficking.

According to Mordi in Irrespective of situations , there is need for Nigerians to support victims of human trafficking for the purpose of integrating them into the society.

She also urged Nigerians to becareful of false promises of paid employment, professional training, and education abroad noting that alot of Nigerians are transported within and across national borders, often under life-threatening conditions.