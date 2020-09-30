How thugs attacked us, disrupted our rally in Owo — Jegede opens up

Kindly Share This Story:

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 10 gubernatorial poll in Ondo, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, has accused the ruling party APC of disrupting its rally in Ipele and Owo township in Owo Local Government of the state through the instrumental of heavily armed political thugs.

In a statement, signed on Tuesday, by Jegede’s spokesperson, Samuel Fasua, said one of the PDP supporters identified as Hon. Amuda Sikiru was shot in the face and abdomen during the campaign rally in the area.

The statement read partly;

“The victim who is still lying unconscious was rushed to the state’s specialist hospital in Akure in the Ambulance attached to the candidate’s convoy.

“Also wounded by the APC thugs’ bullet attacks were Messes Taye Akintufede and Seun Ogunlade. They have also been rushed to the hospital. Besides, some of our campaign vehicles were damaged, as was witnessed in Oba-Akoko community recently.

“One of the convoy’s campaign trucks was completely burnt down.

“Earlier in the day, the same APC armed hoodlums had blocked the entry point to Ipele community, Jegede’s maternal home, and attempted to turn back the campaign team.

“This spate of attacks on our members by the ruling party in the state is threatening the peace of the state and is apparently intended to cause violence ahead of the October 10 governorship election.

“We are calling on the Inspector-General of Police, the human rights community, and other international bodies to come to our rescue in Ondo State. We want a free and fair election, but the party in power does not.”

All efforts to reach the ruling party APC by our reporter on the allegation met rebuff at the time of filing this report.

