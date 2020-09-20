How Popular Lekki Pastor, Omashola predicted Obaseki’s win

Kindly Share This Story:

The social media space has been agog following the result of the governorship election in Edo State, particularly the accuracy of a prophesy earlier given by a renown Lagos Pastor, Chris Omashola.

The Nigerian Clergyman, who is the General Overseer Of Zionwealth Church, Lekki, had last month asked Nigerians to call him a fake prophet if the candidate of the People Democratic Party and current Governor, Godwin Obaseki lost the election.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier today declared Obaseki winner of the election with 307, 955 votes against the 223,619 votes of his closest opponent, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

In his prophesy, which caught the attention of many and was also published in some national dailies, Omashola had said: ”God is setting Edo State free from the demonic and oppressive strongholds of principalities and powers that be, through the human instrumentality of Governor Godwin Obaseki”.

He condemned Ize-Iyamu in the prophesy as he described Adams Oshimole as a man, who failed to stand by the truth, regardless of the direction of the wave.

Omashola had been involved in many social media controversies, blackmail, and, sometimes threats to life, for fearlessly speaking truth to power, society and constituted authorities in the fierce face of opposition.

The popular cases of Naira Marley, Bobrisky, and his fearless message to President Buhari, on behalf of hungry incapacitated Nigerians at the peak of the covid 19 lockdown measures, are just to mention a few.

In 2019, not to forget in a hurry same Clergyman Prophecied that President Mohammed Buhari would win the Presidential Elections against public opinion, he also gave prophecies about then Senate President Bukola Saraki, Senator Dino Melaye and many others in his 2019 Prophecies which came to pass to the letters, just to mention a few.

From these accurate Prophecies from this Prophet, it is therefore safe to say that Apostle Chris Omashola is a man that hears from God and indeed a true Man Of God…Once again Congratulations Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Edo People.

Vanguard

