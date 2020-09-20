Breaking News
Edo Election: How Obaseki beat Ize-Iyamu

Below is a tabular breakdown of votes recorded by candidates in the Edo State governorship election, as declared by the Independent national Electoral Commission, INEC, on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Edo North Senatorial District

LGA                          APC            PDP          Difference

Akoko Edo                  22,963         20,101       2,862

Etsako Central          8,359           7,478          881

Etsako East                17,011            10,668       6,343

Etsako West              26,140          17,959       8,181

Owan East                19,295          14,762        4,533

Owan West              11,193            11,485        292

Sub-total                  104,961        82,453    22,508

Edo Central Senatorial District

Esan Central             6,719          10,694       3,975

Esan North-East      6,559        13,579          7,020

Esan South-East      9,237         10,565         1,328

Esan West                7,189            17,434          10,268

Igueben                    5,199 7,        870            2,671

Sub-total                 34,903        60,165        25,262

Edo South Senatorial District

Egor                           10,202       27,603        17,401

Ikpoba Okha            18,218         41,030         22,812

Oredo                       18,367         43,498        25,131

Orhionmwon          10,458         13,445         2,987

Ovia North-East     9,907          16,987          7,080

Ovia South-West  10,636         12,659           2,023

Uhunmwode         5,597           10,022           4,061

Sub-total             83,330            165,244        81,914

Grand Total          223,619           307,955       84,336

Party         Candidate                                    Score

AA            Ishaka Paul Ofomile                    107

ADC           Mabel Akomu Oboh                 1,370

ADP           Iboi Lucky Emmanuel                2,374

APC          Osagie Ize-Iyamu                       223,619

APGA       Idehen Osagie Lucky                  177

APM         Igbineweka Osamuede               57

APP          Areloegbe Amos Osalumese      78

LP            Osifo Uhun-Ekpenma                   267

NNPP     Agol Ebun Tracy                              258

NRM      Ozone Stevie Nash                         573

PDP       Godwin Obaseki                             307,955

SDP      Obayangbon Felix Izekor                323

YPP      Osagionare Jones                             132

ZLP       Akhalamhe Amiemenoghen          117

