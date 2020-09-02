How Nigerians are surviving amid COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

While the COVID-19 pandemic raged and the total lockdown lasted, a group of young Nigerians came up with new ways of making events happen, as TaiiCompany put together a premium event call PARS.

As Nigerians look forward to attending events, hanging out and having fun again, the group of young Nigerians are creating new ways to make this happen.

The just-concluded PARS was one of such happenings. Held on August 29, it was a premium event for 20 slots only.

In line with the Lagos State government COVID-19 protocol, the event was put together by TaiiCompany, a full-service management, media and entertainment company based in Lagos.

A statement by the firm said this edition of PARS was held at a beach house, where few people gathered to have fun, with DJ Preppy making music.

Some of the event attendees, who expressed themselves, said it was part of the ways they are surviving the COVID-19 pandemic.

Others said they are looked forward to having more events in Lagos with caution, just like PARS.

