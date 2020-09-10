How marketing should be during VUCA times — Wulff-Caesar

Kindly Share This Story:

Marketing Ace, Chris Wulff-Caesar, has called on Nigerian marketers to rise and steer their businesses out of the current storm triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. He made the call-to-action during a Chief Marketing Officers tiered webinar, organized by Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) and titled “Marketing in a VUCA Environment”.

According to Wulff-Caesar, the whole world, not just Nigeria, is now in a Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous (VUCA) environment and business leaders, therefore, have a responsibility to evolve with the tides and re-evaluate the ways of marketing to consumers whose lifestyles and habits are evolving rapidly.

Presently serving as Marketing Director with dairy giant, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Chris Wulff-Caesar, barely a year ago, was selected as one of the jurors for the 2019 Cristal Award which was held in Marrakech – Morocco. Prior to his appointment with FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Wulff-Caesar was Marketing Director, West Africa (Ghana and Nigeria) at ABInBev and a member of the Board of Accra Brewery Ltd in Ghana.

During the webinar, he recapped the rapid changes attributed to peoples buying behavior in locally made products, shopping within proximity and an almost absolute inclination to digital-first penchants. There is no gainsaying that the pandemic has caused an enormous shift in the consumer lifestyle and the subsequent demand for the use of technology.

“When we continuously focus on the consumer in our businesses, we learn a lot more about what has changed, their new preferences This makes us more agile in our decision making to meet their demands”, Wulff-Caesar pointed.

For marketers to be able to steer their businesses out of the storm, Wulff-Caesar enjoined them to be like lighthouses, adding, “Marketing/marketers must be like lighthouses that will guide consumers to the ports of our businesses; this, in turn, navigates businesses out of the storms caused by this pandemic”.

He, therefore, offered the following tips to marketers: Navigate our own issues; Face the reality and not back away; Be guided by your business purpose; Make your business to be commercially agile and operationally shrewd; Use the 6Es – Empathize; Educate; Encourage; Entertain; Everyone; and Evolve – to steer consumers to our businesses during extreme times.

“The public is becoming increasingly sophisticated because of the kind of information they can access and this has resulted in the tilting of the marketing landscape; from a sender-driven to audience-driven communication. By all means, be more human in your marketing approach.”, capped Wulff-Caesar during a wrap-up of his discussion.

