How I’ll end farmers, herders clashes in Ondo – Jegede

By Dayo Johnson

CANDIDATE of the Peoples Democratic Party , PDP, in the Ondo governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede , has promised to end the incessant clashes between farmers and herdsmen in many communities across the state.

Addressing the people of Aiyede/Ogbese, Ilu Abo, Bolorunduro, Alayere and Eleyeowo communities during his campaign rally, Jegede vowed to bring a new lease of life to the residents of Akure North communities.

Jegede said it was regrettable that no due attention had been paid by the current All Progressives Congress, APC, administration to the need to broker a lasting truce in the frequent clashes between herders and farmers across the state.

“We know you all have been neglected, in the face of frequent clashes between herdsmen and farmers; if you vote for us, we will bring in a crisis-resolution mechanism that will make everybody happy. The former Attorney General and Justice commissioner also expressed dismay at the deplorable condition of roads linking the communities, which he described as an eyesore, and promised to construct befitting road networks.

“We will also provide other social amenities such as pipe-borne water and health centres that are currently lacking in the areas.”

Jegede promised to make life bearable for the farmers by giving them soft loans, to enable them procure farm inputs.

At Sango Market, Jegede promised to relocate the market from its present place, to a more congenial environment.

According to him, “a cattle market is not supposed to be within the town, for hygienic reasons; hence, the need for its immediate relocation.”

Jegede, however, urged the people to go out and vote for PDP on October 10, in order to install a government that would bring a long-lasting peace and development to their communities.

The youth coordinator, Sango Cattle Market, Alhaji Jiddah Mohammed, applauded the market relocation plan, saying such development would bring an end to the lingering crisis between farmers and cattle rearers, in which the former used to complain of incessant attacks on their farmlands.

