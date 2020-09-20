How I made more money during lockdown — Julz Hair CEO, Juliet Okonkwo

Kindly Share This Story:

Founder of Julz Hair, Juliet Okonkwo, has said that she made so much money from selling raw human hair during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Speaking in an interview in Lagos, the entrepreneur, who graduated from University of Benin and worked in an insurance firm before quitting, said she derives passion from making and selling human hair.

Stating that she started the business about four years ago without taking it seriously but as a passion, the alluring founder of Julz Hairs, said her primary motive in the beginning, was to let people around her have the beautiful and 100 percent human hair without tangible profit.

Impressed and dazzled by the quality of the raw human hair that she sells, the number of clients patronizing her increased, forcing her to turn it into a full-fledged business

According to Mrs Juliet Okonkwo,, ‘’when I saw the way people kept coming to me, I decided to turn it into a business. It was challenging in the beginning, but it was a passion for me as I love beautiful hair. I love making wigs and beautiful hairs, which made my son to call me the queen of fancy.

‘’I asked him what he meant by queen of fancy and he said, ‘’mummy because you love beautiful things’’.

On how her passion for all things hair started, the thriving entrepreneur, said, ‘’before I left Uniben in 2002, I used to love to fix my hair and others.”

I used to go to Cotonou to go get hair extensions popularly called (Amina attachments) which was in vogue then. I will buy a lot and I return to school to sell without my parents knowing I did all that.

‘’it was just a passion. Even my friends used to seek my input on how their hair looked when they came back from the beauty salon to fix their hair.

‘’When I got married I thought of doing something but my husband wanted me to stay at home but I told myself I had to do something I was working in an insurance company before I got married and I started this hair business in 2016 when I traveled for summer’’ added Mrs Okonkwo, whose Facebook page is @Julzhair.

She said that attending a beauty school during her summer trip abroad, equipped her for the challenges and demands of the hair business.

‘’ I went to a beauty school to learn more about hair. When they started this human hair stuff, I had to incorporate wigs into to my business so I had to learn more about it. It was not something that happened by accident or luck. Even with my passion, I had to learn more about’’.

Speaking on how she made her biggest fortune so far in the first two months of coronavirus pandemic lockdown this year, the straight-talking Julz Hairs CEO, with Instagram handle, @julzhair, said ‘’people are impressed with our products and they keep coming back, with more referrals to other clients. We keep having orders from USA, Canada and all over the country. They know that our product is 100 raw human hair and our quality is top-notch.

‘’Raw human hair is expensive, In fact, some are very expensive. During this lockdown I made my biggest sales ever when we were home just as I usually make during the festive season, and there was no movement I had to ask my husband where do these women wear this hair to. I asked one of my customers why are u buying these things and she said, she wanted to wear it for her husband to admire her the more’’, added Mrs Juliet Okonkwo

With a growing clients list, she said plans are afloat to to expand the business line in order to meet the challenges of the future and satisfy the tasty appetite of her clients, some of shell out N300, 000 for a luxury 100 percent raw human hair sourced from Vietnam, Argentina and Cambodia.

