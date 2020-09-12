How I, Apostle Suleman influenced Daddy freeze to stop attacking pastors – Reno Omokri

Kindly Share This Story:

Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri has revealed how himself and Senior Pastor and General Overseer, Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman influenced broadcaster, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, from attacking pastors.

Pastor Omokri made the statement to correct an unfortunate development which saw an old video of Daddy Freeze, published three years ago, suddenly trending on social media again. In the old video clip erroneously mistaken for a new tirade, the OAP was heard berating Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church over the latter’s comment on marriage.

However, many pastors, especially the founder and General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie had, while reacting to the video, berated Daddy Freeze, thereby sparking outrage, with many divided over support for Freeze or Pastor Ibiyepmie.

Nevertheless, Pastor Omokri, in a video, explained that after him and Apostle Suleman explained the scriptures more accurately to Daddy Freeze in 2017 and 2018, the broadcaster stopped abusing pastors.

He said although both he and Apostle Suleman have never met Daddy Freeze in person, that they took it as a duty to explain more accurately to the OAP what the scriptures truly says.

While calling on Nigerians, especially Men of God and critics to disregard the video and, as well, assist in bringing “him into the way of God more accurately,” Pastor Omokri also said that he would reach out to Daddy Freeze to apologise to Bishop Oyedepo again over the old video.

Pastor Omokri said thus: “With all the circumstances surrounding Ifedayo Olarinde, also known as Daddy Freeze, a number of people have raised some observations, they have talked about my friendship with him and Apostle Suleman’s friendship with him and it’s just become imperative that I have to speak out now.

When the issue came up with Bishop Oyedepo and the video of Pastor Ibiyeomie came up, a number of you would have seen what I said. I came out strongly and boldly and I defended Bishop Oyedepo, although I am acquainted to Daddy Freeze.

As far as I am concerned, Bishop Oyedepo is a genuine Man of God and that even if you do not believe he is a Man of God, which you should, why not respect him for the things he has achieved?

Look at the phenomenal things that he’s achieved. It’s very hard to think that one would be able to achieve these things without the backing of God. So, I advised him (Daddy Freeze) that if there is any Man of God that I respect in Nigeria, if I have to name the Men of God, bishop Oyedepo will feature in that place. And I did counsel Pastor Ibiyeomie that, if you look at 1st Peter 21-23, it talks about how our Lord and Saviour, when he was insulted, He did not insult back. So, I just gave that friendly advice.

To most people who do not understand Apostle Suleman’s relationship with Daddy Freeze which I brought about and my relationship with Daddy Freeze, this video is for you:

“I’ve never met Daddy Freeze in person and Apostle Suleiman as well has never met Daddy Freeze in person.

What happened is that some times at the end of 2017, Daddy Freeze had been causing a lot of controversies and I reached out to him, because, if you read Acts chapter 18 verse 26, you will see that there was a gentleman by name Apollos and Apollos is a man who scriptures described as mild in scripture but he had only zeal, he didn’t have accurate knowledge.

So, after he spoke in the synagogue, Acts 18, 26, Priscilla and Aquila took him and explained the way of God more accurately to him. And I felt to myself that Daddy Freeze is a broadcaster, he has a very large platform and if I don’t do that with him, he is in a position whereby he can lead a lot of people astray inadvertently thinking that he is doing good and so, I tried to be a restraining influence with him.

And, once he spoke very harshly and wrong about Apostle Suleiman and Apostle Suleiman was going to respond and I called Apostle Suleiman and said, I know the young man, let me put you in contact with him so that you can advise and temper him, so I put them in contact. Apostle Suleiman has never met him in person, it’s only by phone.

Now, here is the thing. I became acquainted with him at the end of 2017 and Apostle Suleiman with him in 2018. Since that time, the young man has stopped attacking pastors. The young man has stopped abusing pastors. The video that you guys saw where he was saying all those uncouth words about Bishop Oyedepo, that was three years ago; before he met me and before he met Apostle Suleman and before we put him more accurately in scriptures.

Because, there is one thing about Apostle Suleman and I, we are brothers and we have a lot in common, one of which is that we study scriptures in the original languages; in Greek, Aramaic and Hebrew and so, we put him through and we told him you can’t be doing this.

Don’t take my word for it, search through Daddy Freeze’s videos; you’ll see that from the end of December 2017 till now, he stopped abusing pastors! Yes, he talks about signs but he stopped abusing pastors and that’s because of the influence that Apostle Suleiman, mostly, and I have had on him.

If you noticed, for the past one year, I’ve been going round the world, touring biblical structures, going on pilgrimages, I devoted my life to do that and also to pursue the Leah Sharibu movement and then, we’ve been doing this, working on the young man.

I am going to ask him to apologise to Bishop Oyedepo; I’ve already told him to do so and I am going to ask him to do so again but let’s not abandon this young man, let’s not curse him. Bring him into the way of God more accurately.”

