How “Holy spirit” led me to build house for twin brothers in Imo ― Pastor 

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

A pastor, Evang Bethrand Uzodinma, said that he was led by the holy spirit to start building a two apartment house for twin brothers, Simeon and Samuel Nlemchi at Owaelu-Uratta in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo state.

Vanguard gathered Evangelist Uzodinma at Owaelu-Uratta said it was because of the accommodation challenges faced by the twin brothers that led to building the house for them.

The Evangelist added that he got the information and was touched and came to see it for himself and that there was really need for assistance.

However, he pointed out that what his doing was only to provide a roof for the twin brothers in order for them to have a home.

Evangelist Uzodinma said: “I heard about the accommodation problem, I came down to see for myself, what I saw where they were staying with their children was very unimaginable and not good at all for human habitation.

“Immediately I saw the place, it did not take the Holy Spirit anytime to direct me on what to do which I did not waste time in doing it.”

However, he said: “I am doing whatever I am doing without any strings or political motivation, I am always moved by passion to help out those in need, though, depending on the direction of the Holy Spirit.”

