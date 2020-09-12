How God is using Prophet Samuel to change lives

Kindly Share This Story:

Prophet I O Samuel is a man of God that doesn’t brag about how God is using him to impact on the lives of millions of people all over the world through his accurate prophecy, miracles and charitable ventures.

As the Abuja based prophet has been used by God to perform miracles and has gifted a lot of people cars, paid for school fees and a whole lot.

Prophet I O Samuel’s global impact through his crusades, revival around the UK, Europe USA Texas Los Angeles among many other tours with visible miracles of healings, deliverance, signs, wonders and harvest of souls.

In his words, he said God can make anything useless to become useful by mercy and grace.

According to reports, he was inspired by bishop David OYEDEPO WOFBI classes books, teachings for 12years and “mentored in supernatural acts of faith by his father in the Lord, senior prophet TB Joshua CEO of Emmanuel Tv, and the grace is visible with so many accurate prophecies coming to pass both national and international, assisting so many leaders and world stars in football, movie stars, music artist, businessmen in oil & gas etc.

With ministry headquarters in the capital city Abuja Nigeria, many are under his scholarship active charity works, of Shiloh samaritan foundation, many widows got wealth, cars, houses children trained in school and business supports.

According to him, humility is his secret of rising, impacted by association with his father Snr Prophet TB Joshua.

He said: Lord raised me to raise others in love, both men of Christian faith or other faith.

