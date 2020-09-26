How Col Bako gave his life protecting his people

Kindly Share This Story:

…Borno, Yobe residents pay tributes

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The sudden death of gallant officer, Col. Dahiru Chiroma Bako, the Commander of 25 Task Force Brigade of Operation Lafiya Dole has remained a shock to the residents of Borno and Yobe states.

Bako died 24 hours after sustaining injury last Sunday in an ambush by Boko Haram in Wajirko village of Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The bravery of late Bako led to the liberation of many communities hitherto under the control of Boko Haram in Borno and Yobe states. He led his troops to liberate communities such as Damaturu, Gujba, Alagarno, Gulani, as well as Dulsa, Buk, Mainyakare Dambo. He also liberated Mina, Gulumba, Gana, and Kumshe in Borno. He rescued thousands of women and children. Late Bako got more than 230 nicknames in Yobe because of his gallant performance. And before his death, late Bako liberated Sabon Gari-Wajiroko axis near Damboa when his patrol team ran into an ambush at about 10 a.m last Sunday September 20 2020. Under his able leadership, the troops cleared the ambush resulting to the killing of scores of the insurgents and recovery of weapons and equipment.

In his tribute, Governor Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state said the people of Borno deeply mourned the death of Col. D.C Bako, the Commander of 25 Task Force Brigade of Operation Lafiya Dole and the sacrifices and other heroes made would not be in vain

The governor, in a statement said, “it was public knowledge that I liked late Col. Bako and so did many people. Bako was a true soldier who inspired his troops and led them to front lines with exceptional courage that was clearly out of pure patriotism. He fought very hard and very well.

“He defeated many enemies of peace and protected many sons and daughters of Borno state to the extent he gave his life defending the people of Borno. By the grace of God, the supreme sacrifices made by Col. Bako and many other heroes like him in the armed forces and volunteers shall not be in vain. The death of our heroes, sad as it is, only reinforces our confidence in the strong will exhibited by our gallant troops and volunteers, that defending our country comes ahead of everything. The people of Borno will forever be grateful to late Col. Bako and everyone like him.

“Government of Borno will continue to support through all means humanly possible, to help them succeed in ongoing war against Boko Haram. We pray that God protects our troops and volunteers from recording any more casualties.

“I share the grief of Col. Bako’s family and the families of all those who have died fighting for Borno. I commiserate with theatre command of operation lafiya Dole in Borno state, the Nigerian army and the entire Nigerian military over the loss of a warrior”.

