How 30 armed men attacked police officers, killed one, cut off ones wrist

Abia Police Command has arrested four persons in connection with the killing of a police inspector, Princewill Divine.

Mrs Janet Agbede, the state’s Commissioner of Police, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Umuahia on Friday.

Agbede said that the late Divine was among the five Police Mobile Force personnel attached to 28 and 55 squadrons who were attacked on September 7, at Okagwe Junction, Ohafia.

She said the policemen were attacked by about 30 yet-to-be identified gunmen at a bus stop pavilion located at the nip point where they were taking shelter during a heavy rainfall.

Agbede said: “The criminals, armed with guns, machetes and other dangerous weapons, unexpectedly shot at the policemen and cruelly used machetes on the policemen who in-turn retaliated.

“One of the policemen, Inspector Princewill Divine, died instantly, another had his wrist cut off, while others were left with varying degrees of injury.”

According to her, the hoodlums, who might have sustained bullet wounds, carted away three AK47 rifles with some ammunition.

However, the CP revealed that the four persons arrested in connection with the incident were helping in the investigation to ensure further arrests and recovery of police firearms.

She, therefore, appealed to medical and trado-medical practioners within and outside the state to report any person seen or presented with bullet wound(s) to the police or any nearest security agency.

Agbede, who said that she personally visited the scene, the victims and the neighbouring communities, also appealed to all hospitals and the general public to report suspicious persons.

Meanwhile, the CP confirmed the arrest of Mr Robinson Abel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Akwa Ibom Command, over the killing of Mr Onyedikachi Nwogu on September 8.

She said that Abel, who was attached to CGGC Global Limited dualising Aba/Ikot-Ekpene road, shot and killed Nwogu of Umuokoro Umuokpo in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia.

Agbede reported that the suspect said that the major road was blocked and he with other road users diverted to an alternative way where he had encounter with the deceased.

She reassured law-abiding citizens of the state and all residents to continue with their lawful businesses.

The CP urged them to avoid any act capable of causing breach of peace.(NAN)

