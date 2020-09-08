Housewife drags husband to court over alleged battery, seeks divorce

Kindly Share This Story:

A housewife, Ladidi Abbas, on Tuesday dragged her husband, Shehu Abbas to a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna, seeking divorce over alleged battery.

Abbas, who resides at Rigasa, Kaduna, said her husband usually beats her over any misunderstanding and hospitalised for 13 days due to the beatings.

“He usually beats me in front of our children, the last time he beats me, I was hospitalised for 13 days”, Abbas said.

She prayed the court to dissolve the marriage and grant her custody of their children.

The defendant, Abbas, a retired journalist who also resides at Rigasa, denied the allegation.

“It is now I even begin to love my wife the most,” he said, and prayed the court to grant him time to resolve their marital problems.

The judge, Murtala Nasir, after listening to both parties, ordered the complainant to bring witnesses to testify on her allegation of battery.

He adjourned the case to September 10, for further hearing.

