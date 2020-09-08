Hours after calling him ‘a bastard’ Daddy Freeze sends message to Pastor Ibiyeomie

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Ifedayo Olarinde, aka, Daddy Freeze, has reacted to the statement credited to the Founder and General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, wherein he described Freeze as a half-caste and ‘a bastard son of a Somalian’.

The Nigerian-Romanian broadcaster and radio talk show host, in a new video, drew the attention of the general public and of course the Nigeria Police force, saying that Pastor David Ibiyeomie should be hold responsible if anything happens to him.

He wondered why the Pastor has not been arrested by security officers for allegedly threatening his life.

The outspoken Freeze described Pastor David’s statement as ‘Hate Speech’, demanding apology from him for demeaning ‘broadcasting profession’. “You must apologize to all journalists for demeaning the profession”, he said.

On ‘Half-Caste’, Daddy Freeze, said he is proud to associate with Romanians, saying that they are wonderful people like Nigerians.

He equally condemned the fact that he was referred as a ‘half caste’, noting that now the ‘live of black man matters’, is the time a black man is speaking ill of his fellow black man.

READ ALSO:

“The world is fighting racism, and you are a racist, condemning your fellow black man”, he said.

On ‘A Bastard’, Daddy Freeze expressed sadness, asking Pastor David to show him (Daddy Freeze) his father since he is saying that the man who gave birth to him is no longer his father.

“You must show me my father.”

The Genesis of the story

Bishop David Oyedepo had last week advised women to be submissive to their husbands, in order to protect their marriage.

Criticizing this, Daddy Freeze, cited a bible verse, saying that women and men should be submissive to each other.

He described Oyedepo’s teaching as modern day slavery, advising men and women to be submissive to one another.

Reacting to Daddy Freeze’s submission, Pastor David Ibiyeomie said: “Insult me , I will take it but insulting Oyedepo, that bastard, tell him any day I hear him talk about Oyedepo… Do they know his father? Does Daddy Freeze have a father? Who is his father? That half-caste who was born by a Somalian. “The day I will hear him insult Oyedepo again, I will deal with him. Oyedepo may not talk but I can’t be alive you insult my father. Who gave birth to him? If he has a father, let him show us his father’s picture. Somebody dey give birth to mischief. Does he look like a Nigerian? He is a Somalian.

“If I hear him insult my father again, Oyedepo may not talk but I can’t be alive, you insult my father. I curse the day he was born. Insult my father when I am alive, I cannot take it.

“Oyedepo will not talk but I can’t be alive you insult my father. I will tear you…I will tear you to pieces. I will be alive you insult my father and say heeeey.…I will tear you to pieces you bastard. People who have father, don’t insult fathers. He is insulting because he has no father. You can never insult a father if you have a father. He has no father. Tell him ooo, tell him, this is the last thing he will talk about Oyedepo again.

“He is a bastard, he is a bastard, does he have a father? Who is his father? Let him show his father’s picture, if he has a father. A man who cannot marry, he has no wife. He cannot manage his home and he is coming to talk on television. Is it not his wife that left him. A man who is a broadcaster, does he have a good job?

“You have been insulting my father and people are laughing. Anybody who insults my father again, I will just ….. Oyedepo may not talk but Me ooo I go just… I will never be alive to see somebody insult my father, you are not born, you are not born. I will kill you, I will tear you to pieces. Me I will arrest him.”



Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: