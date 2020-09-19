Hotbillz’s new single ‘I Dey’ set to drop on all digital platforms

Kindly Share This Story:

A new single, ‘I Dey’, by Hotbillz is set to drop on all digital platforms soon.

Hotbillz, real name Ebuka Matthew Igbokwe, is a Nigerian entrepreneur, recording artiste, sound designer, dancer and record label executive.

Hotbillz, who was raised in Lagos, Nigeria, but currently based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is into pop, Afrobeat and dancehall.

The multi-talented singer teamed up with Nigeria’s finest R’nB singer Byno on a song entitled ‘Good Life’ which was his debut single. The song is currently enjoying massive airplay across the globe.

Hotbilz is back with Byno on a new song. He calls this one ‘I Dey’ and it is set to drop soon.

“It is one song to watch out for,” he said, urging fans to stay tuned on www.facebook.com/iamhotbillz, twitter.com/iamhotbillz and instagram.com/iamhotbillz.

