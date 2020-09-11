Hoodlums kill Physiotherapist while attempting to snatch away his phone in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Hoodlums have killed a Physiotherapist, Atiku Tijjani Shuaibu Rabo Ringim while attempting to forcefully snatch away his phone in Kano State.

It was gathered that Rabo Ringim, a staff with Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital was killed by the phone snatchers at about 8pm on Thursday night.

Relation to the deceased, Zainab Rabo Ringim confirmed the development to newsmen in Kano on Friday.

Zainab said, “My son, my nephew, Atiku Tijjani Shuaibu Rabo Ringim was killed by unknown persons in kano yesterday night.

“They killed him while trying to snatch his smartphone by force.

“My peace-loving nephew is no more. Rest in peace Yaya Atiku,” Zainab said.

As at press time, the police are yet to react to the incident.

Activities of the hoodlums who specializes in phone snatching is alarming in the state.

