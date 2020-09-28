Honda Motors, Mantis launch free pilot automated car-fuelling service at stations

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

Honda Automobile Western Africa Limited and the Mantis, owners of Envoy hotels have launched an electronic card payment for fuel purchases in Nigeria.

The pilot phase of the scheme will be free for all registered customers.

The General Manager of Envoy, Dewald Kruger said “the Card is a fuel management system developed by Enyo Retail to control the fueling system of a car.

“Anybody buying a car get to have a preloaded card which can be used to buy fuel in any of their 90 filling stations spread across 15 states of the country,” Kruger said at the launch of the service in Abuja this weekend.

He explained that with this programme, the owner get to control how the driver fuels the vehicle and actually set a limit of the fuel to buy.

Enyo retail is a one stop shop where you can buy fuel, diesel, LPG gas and also service the vehicle.

He noted that “within the N200, 000 preloaded Vilus card you have access to all the services provided by the company.”

“We are also launching the Enyo relax where you can use the card for shopping at the super mart,” Kruger said.

Meanwhile, Honda Western Africa has stated that Honda Pilot was listed for the collaboration using card to buy fuel.

According to the Marketing Manager of the company, Remi Adams, “when buying the Honda Pilot you get a voucher just like a checkbook, issued based on the directive for servicing of the vehicle which is to last after 5000km or for 3 months which ever comes first.”

He said Pilot is the “highest of our product in terms of ranking and we are offering free vehicle service such that you can get your Pilot Honda service at no cost at any of our designation point.”

“Every Honda vehicle is serviced with the Honda motor oil which is factory fitted from the US, and it is the oil that would be used to service the vehicle throughout the period of the campaign.

“And after the campaign, if the vehicle still come to our workshop, it would still enjoy such motor oil and this cannot be provided outside cause it is not sold in the open market.

“With this you are assured that the lifespan of the vehicle is maintained. The Enyo card is convenient and accessible to used,” he added.

