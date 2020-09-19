Breaking News
Homeless woman delivered of baby boy under Lagos bridge

Baby under Lagos bridge
Baby, mother and emergency workers.

By Bose Adelaja

A 35 years old woman, Ms Blessing Emmanuel, on Saturday, fell into labour and was delivered of a baby boy under the flyover bridge in Ajah area of Lagos State.

The incident occurred at about 4.30p.m.

The woman, who hails from Cross River State, was said to be homeless, but personnel from Lagos State Ambulance Services from Eti-Osa, were said to have come to her rescue.

Both mother and baby were said to be fine, and have been taken to Island Maternity.

Confirming the incident, Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, appreciated the Ambulance Services’s intervention, adding that mother and child were responding fine to treatment.

VANGUARD

