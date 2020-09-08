HIV: NACA, NHRC parley to tackle human rights violations

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sola Ogundipe

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, and the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, NACA, are collaborating on human rights issues to enhance the national HIV and AIDS response.

Speaking in Abuja during a visit to the Director- General of NACA, Dr. Gambo Aliyu, the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Mr. Anthony Ojukwu, said the Commission would collaborate with the Agency in its quest to eradicate HIV stigma and discrimination as well as other degrading treatments, which have negative effects on people living with HIV and AIDS.

‘’As Human Rights Commission, we should come and support you and strengthen the work you are doing in the area of human rights,’’ he stated.

The NHRC stressed that access to health, as well as issues relating to stigmatisation, discrimination, and inhuman and degrading treatment, are all human rights issues that need a speedy and coordinated approach to tackle.

He acknowledged the efforts of NACA in giving hope to many Nigerians who are now living with the virus, noting that the hope has brought about a positive mindset and an understanding that being infected with HIV is no longer a death sentence.

In his response, the NACA boss was optimistic that the partnership between NACA and the NHRC would help address issues of the marginalized populations and individuals, particularly in areas of HIV-related stigma and discrimination, gender-based violence, and similar human violations in its programmatic activities.

He noted the increasing rate of gender-based and similar human rights violations and advocated strongly for the mainstreaming of human rights into the work the agency is doing. These, he added will help to ‘’to improve a lot of the less privileged and the marginalized groups and individuals.

Gambo also acknowledged government efforts in acting fast to correct the abuses of human rights to ensure ‘’justice is served.’’

Also speaking, the Director of Community Prevention and Care Services, Mr. Alex Ogundipe acknowledged NHRC’s contributions, citing its active representation at NACA’s Gender Technical Working team.

He said the Agency plans to establish a Rights Reporting Desk in six states of the Federation, which he enlisted the help of the Commission.

He also disclosed that the Agency is working with the UNDP programmatically to help ease access to justice by those whose rights are violated especially concerning HIV and AIDS-related stigmatisation and discrimination.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Gender, Human Rights, and AIDS Onyinye Ndubuisi expressed her sincere delight for the partnership between NACA and NHRC, adding that it would go a long way in improving human rights issues in HIV and AIDS.

She acknowledged the capability of the National Human Rights Commission as the only agency that can document and deal with all kinds of human rights violations and access to justice ‘’ irrespective of the organisation or person’’ involved.

Vanguard

