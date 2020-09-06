Henry Okolie-Aboh: Amiable Gentleman Turns 50

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Ikem

An emblem of peace hangs all over his mien portraying an open heart just as a well cultured, simple, and unassuming elegance that surrounds his cheerful smile.

Glimmering in exceptional class and revealing deep glamour of evidential chivalry, he wears simplicity and decorum as a badge, one of such extraordinaire sense of honor bellied in a soft and simple appearance which signifies love for humanity, peace with self and joy abundance.

With a depth of amazing love, Henry Okolie-Aboh represents the finest quality of a gentleman, a modest benefactor of many good causes and a man of remarkable diligence, benevolence, and of industry.

Henry Okolie-Aboh who is Managing Director / CEO of West Field Energy Limited is an astute businessman whose exceptional acumen led to the development and implementation of differentiated growth strategies in companies that he helped found, including Westfield Energy Resources Limited, Transcore Geoscience Limited, and Westfield Subsea Limited.

Henry started his career at Ordrec Investments Limited in 1996. He later worked as a relationship officer with the then FSB International Bank Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc. At FSB, he worked as a team leader in ENSEC, the specialized Energy division of the bank where he managed the accounts of first-class oil service companies.

At ENSEC, Henry worked at the Onne Oil & Gas Free Zone acquiring a wealth of experience in Free Zone operations, Project Management, and supply chain management.

In 2005, he pioneered his flagship company Westfield Energy Resources Limited which has experienced very impressive growth and has become a household name in the Upstream Oil & Gas Industry in Nigeria.

The company which is actively involved in Engineering, Oil & Gas equipment Procurement, Construction, and Installation has offices in key energy centers around the world such as Houston- USA, Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Warri.

Born in Uli, Anambra State on September 6th, 1970, Henry Okolie-Aboh was educated at Federal Government College Maiduguri and graduated from the University of Jos in 1994 with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Mathematics.

Henry has extensive experience and knowledge of the Oil and Gas Industry in West Africa. He has attended various training programs/courses in Subsea Oil & Gas Exploitation and is a graduate of The Executive Management Program- OPM (Owner President Management) at the Prestigious Harvard Business School in Massachusetts, USA.

In 2011, he was appointed a Member of Board of Trustees, Daniel Orjiako Memorial Foundation Inc, a foundation founded by Americans and Africans to respond to the needs of the poorest of the poor in Sub-Saharan Africa which directly oversees programs designed to help individuals through education scholarships and healthcare funding. Henry is married to Adaora Okolie-Aboh and their marriage is blessed with two kids- Anuli and Kenenna.

His friends and close associates will fondly call him Igiligi Uli, according to the traditional chieftaincy title bestowed on him by the traditional institution of his native home, the ancient Uli Kingdom because of his love for tradition and commitment to the promotion of the Igbo culture.

As Chief Henry Okolie-Aboh (Igiligi Uli) turns the golden age of 50 years, we wish him a happy birthday and more years of enduring successes and new wins!

