Hello men! Let’s Start Letting It Out

Kindly Share This Story:

Our instincts, feelings, desire, and thoughts are what guide us through the day. However, letting these emotions out and sharing them with others does not come easy to us all. While some do it naturally and effortlessly, some find it difficult and some others just cannot.

Several types of research have shown that the mere sharing of our emotional feelings impacts our health – physical, mental, and spiritual – positively; and bottling them can have a serious adverse effect on our health status, and can likely lead depression, anxiety, stress, anger problem, accelerates aging, headaches, erectile dysfunction and increased risk of heart problems.

The effects of bottling up our emotions are also manifested in our lifestyle and relationships. It leads such people to find succour in drugs, alcohol, and unhealthy and dangerous practices. It also prevents them from having strong and healthy relationships that require (deep) communication, honest and open connection, and sharing feelings.

Throughout the ages, ever liveth is the toxic and dangerous culture that male children must be tough at all times and must never be seen weak, as showing emotions was perceived as weakness.

While growing up, it was made clear to many of us that being a male child you must learn to be tough. This culture was sounded clear to everyone, male and female. In fact, not being tough is like a sin. And for those who are not, they are always taunted as females amongst their peers, and even by their peers. They are usually the joke amongst their peers, and at every opportunity, they are intimidated and made to feel inferior.

It was a sin to cry or get emotional as a boy child, and even as an adult, you’ll be seen as a chicken and be quickly reminded you’re not a female and as such must immediately get hold of yourself. Expressing emotional feelings, except your affection for a woman, was just unacceptable.

There’s even an extent to which you must make demands as a boy child or exhibit certain behaviours, you immediately get the reminder; you’re not a girl o. While the girls were doing certain things and getting away with it, you’re getting punished or tongue-lashed. While the girls were given their due rights to exhibit their childishness, the boys were robbed of such privilege.

This culture robbed a number of boy children of their voices and had to learn to suck it in. They had to accept the abnormal norm and learned to live with it. While some just suck it in and developed a thick skin, some took to the streets in their bid to become tough. This mentality grew with many of the boy children till adulthood and became a defining trait of their life and an accepted (abnormal) norm.

For the girls, many grew up with believing that true men must be hard, rough, and tough, with a hard life lifestyle and angry expression rather than letting things out, and that the gentle, easy-going ones are not man enough.

This is pretty obvious and a common case in relationships, and (perhaps) birthed the popular saying girls only like bad boys. A belief that may not be farfetched from the truth. Although, not all women are on this table.

How bottling up emotions affects man.

When you fill a cup to the brim and continue to pour, eventually the content will spill over. Human emotions are no different. If we continue to push and water down our feelings and avoid them, eventually, they will explode and it will be in a fierce and uncontrollable manner.

Bottling things up doesn’t make it go away. Although, they may be caged for a while this can only last for a couple of years or decades. Eventually, when it cannot be contained anymore, it will burst out and it won’t be just that one feeling that will be let out, everything you’ve ever emotionally caged will fiercely burst out of the cage. When this happens, it’s usually uncontrollable.

The downside of bottling up emotions

When we dismiss our feelings and avoid expressing them, there are several things we’re grooming and paving ways for. Some of which are but not limited to – weakened immune system, increase risk of heart disease, increased risk of diabetes

Increased Risk of Diabetes

According to a study published in Psychoneuroendocrinology identified a direct link between emotional stress and type 2 diabetes. It says chronic stress sends your blood sugar levels rocketing, drives inflammation, and elevates oxidative stress, a form of cell damage.

Increased Risk of Heart Disease

According to James Harrison, consultant cardiologist at HCA Healthcare UK, there’s increasing evidence that chronic stress is a risk factor for heart disease and stroke. This is because the heart responds to strong emotions by ramping up the heart rate and the force of contraction, in order to provide more oxygen to the rest of the body.

Weakened Immune System

In a research by the University of Wisconsin, the brain activity that occurs while you’re experiencing negative emotions is directly linked to a lower immune response against disease, leaving you vulnerable to infections.

Accelerates Aging

Riccardo Di Cuffa, founder and GP at Your Doctor, says telomere can be shortened by prolonged stress. If you’re able to deal well with bad stress, you can reduce the inflammatory process and therefore slow the rate of telomere shortening. This will slow the ageing process down.

P.S. telomeres are the caps at the end of each DNA strand that protect your chromosomes.

Death

In a 12 years study of more than 700 people published in the Journal of Psychosomatic Research, participants who bottled up their emotions increased their chance of premature death from all causes by more than 30% and their risk of being diagnosed with cancer increased enormously by 70%.

Emotional Dysfunction

Suppressing emotions over time can lead to emotional dysfunction or misplaced emotional expressions such as unnecessary and misplaced anger, confusion, stress, lack of sleep, anxiety, and ultimately depression.

Getting Out Of the Cage

Recognizing the triggers

First things first, we need to recognize the triggers. These are but not limited to,

Eating disorders

Erectile dysfunction

Fatigue

Feeling sad or angry inside but showing rage and anger to appear masculine

Unable to perform daily chores

Increased irritability

Lack of concentration

Being overly agreeable. That is, failing to assert your own rights or needs.

Lack of interest at work and in family

Getting angry suddenly and out of proportion

Lack of sleep

Self-medication with street drugs

Talking in extremes.

Suicidal thoughts.

You can see a psychiatrist for professional help

Feel and Manage Your Emotions

You need to understand that as humans you must always feel emotions. That’s definitely fine. So what we must learn to do is express them.

Emotional Fluency

After you’ve been able to recognize your triggers, the next steps will then be improving your emotional fluency. That is, your ability to express your emotions easily and comfortably with others. Getting it right with this is direct impacts your whole health; physical, mental, and spiritual.

Your emotional fluency should be approached as you would a new skill. Learn what your emotions are. Practice it. Test it. More importantly, share it with a trusted person, and learn to express it as you feel them. As you continue to strengthen your emotional fluency, you get better.

Self-care

This cannot be over emphasized. It is just as effective as medication or therapy. The interesting thing is, it’s all about you. You focus on what makes you feel good and gets you going, depending on your personality, these could be – reading a book, having some ‘me time’, outdoor activities, spending time with your loved ones, cooking, tourism, driving, visiting new places, nature etc.

Be Gentle With Yourself

We, honestly, can’t help how we feel. So when next you’re experiencing an emotion, allow yourself to go through the experience. Don’t be shy about it or see it as a sign of weakness or stupidity. In fact, it takes great strength in recognizing one’s emotion and sharing it.

Connecting with our emotions is a key part of our whole heart. When we’re able to express how we feel (soothing or troubling), we strengthen our mind, body, and soul.

Reach Out

Suffering in silence is in no way a measure of a man. Reaching out and seeking assistance does not belittle your manliness. And hey! Who says you must bear your burden alone? That’s why you have your loved ones and also there are professionals, like Dr. Khadijah Abdul Wasiu, out there you can reach out to.

So if you ever feel like you’re losing it and can’t hold it together anymore, reach out. Reach out to professionals.

Psychological therapies can help you to both understand your emotions and express them in healthy ways. It helps you focus on managing your emotions.

WOMEN! How can you help the men around you open up?

Change your view of men.

Avoid trivializing depression in men.

Avoid trivializing their emotional feelings, even if it’s crying.

Change your expectations and reactions.

Sincerely encourage men to express their emotions.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: