Helicopter crash: Lagos govt begins reconstruction of affected buildings

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Government has commenced reconstruction of the damaged buildings affected by the Opebi helicopter crash, last Friday, in which all three crew on board died.

Recall that a Bell 206 helicopter, belonging to Quorum Aviation, crashed in-between two residential buildings, Number 14 and 16, Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja, mid-day on Friday.

The state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a day after conducted an on the spot- post disaster assessment to the site with a promise to rebuild the damaged structures.

According to the Director- General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the reconstruction of the affected fence and buildings commenced in the early hours on Monday, following the governor’s promise.

He said the state government will conduct integrity tests on the affected buildings within a hundred metres radius and do necessary repairs to assist the affected families by restoring normalcy as quickly as possible.

Speaking at the construction site, LASEMA boss said that beyond the conduct of integrity tests and impact assessments on the affected buildings and entire disaster area within 100 metres radius, the journey of quick restoration to normalcy, has commenced.

