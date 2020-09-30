Vanguard Logo

Heavy rain submerge farmlands, destroy valuables in Taraba

On 5:32 pm
By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

Residents of Akwana community in Wukari local government areas of Taraba state Tuesday morning woke up to a heavy downpour which left residents stranded.

The rainfall which lasted for hours overran various farmlands and destroyed houses in the community.

Councilor of Akwana, Tsokwa Nwunuji who spoke to Vanguard via telephone, confirmed the incident.

He explained that some houses were destroyed which made some residents leave their homes.

According to him, “rice farms particularly were affected because you know they don’t require a large volume of water.

“I have also briefed Wukari local government chairman on the incident for possible assistance.”

At the time of filing this report, some residents of the community have started returning to their homes following the reduction of the volume of water which earlier flooded their homes.

