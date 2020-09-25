HealthPlus welcomes Chief Transformation Officer

Kindly Share This Story:

…Poised for new capital amidst unrivaled growth opportunities

Lagos, Nigeria; 25 September 2020 – Chidi Okoro has joined leading West African pharmaceutical chain HealthPlus Limited (“HealthPlus” or “the Company”) on secondment as incoming Chief Transformation Officer (“CTO”).

Mr. Okoro’s mission is to optimize day-to-day management and elevate the business to novel scale and profitability. The founder of the Company Mrs. Bukky George continues to be a director and a shareholder.

Leading healthcare and consumer private equity firm Alta Semper Capital, which controls the majority shareholder of HealthPlus, has simultaneously announced its continued commitment to the Company and desire to inject fresh capital to accelerate growth and utilize emerging opportunities in global healthcare.

ALSO READ: Police inspector extorting motorcyclist to face trial in Lagos

Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, HealthPlus’ strong brand, diverse product mix and wide footprint uniquely position the business to be on the forefront of supply chain innovation and strategic expansion.

Incoming CTO Okoro said: “I would like to recognise HealthPlus’ role in spearheading the evolution of modern pharmacies across Nigeria and scaling retail capabilities in the industry overall. I am incredibly excited to now have the opportunity and the resources to take the platform to the next level, at a time of unrivalled opportunity for the sector. I look forward to working with all stakeholders to achieve even greater things in the future.”

Mr. Okoro is a licensed pharmacist and management executive with over thirty years of multinational and multisector experience, spanning leadership roles in pharmaceuticals, personal care, food, and telecommunications.

About HealthPlus

Founded in 1999, HealthPlus as Nigeria’s first integrated pharmacy platform and the largest and fastest-growing pharmacy chain in West Africa. It operates over seventy retail pharmacy and beauty care locations and is the largest private employer of pharmacists in Nigeria. Its extensive product portfolio includes Prescription-Only-Medicines, Over-the-Counter Medications, and personal care items, with a strong emphasis on local procurement and an active drive for community building.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: