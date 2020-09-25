Healthplus leadership changes as Chidi Okoro becomes CTO

Kindly Share This Story:

This morning, the Board of Healthplus issued an instruction terminating the appointment of the CEO Mrs. Bukky George and asked Mr. Chidi Okoro to provide interim leadership for the Company as its new Chief Transformation Officer, a statement signed by Member, Board of Directors Zachary Fond has said.

According to the statement, “the Board has been exploring the optimal way to grow the business for some time, in collaboration with Mrs. George. Unfortunately, we have been unable to reach an agreement, which has hindered the operations of the Company and delayed the implementation of its growth plans.”

It further said that, “With the onset of the COVID pandemic, the rapid acceleration of the digital economy and the increased relevance of the healthcare sector as a whole, it has become urgent to ensure the Company is optimally positioned to grow and able to take advantage of new and emerging opportunities. As a result, we have taken the strategic decision to change our leadership.

“All decisions have been taken in line with contract appointing former CEO, Nigerian law, and no restrictions under Nigerian law apply to these actions.”

VANGUARD

