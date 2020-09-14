Health workers’ strike grounds hospital services in FG-owned hospitals in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna & Gabriel Olawale

Health services in all the Federal Government-owned hospitals in Lagos were on Monday grounded as health workers under the auspices of the Joint Sector Unions, JOHESU embarked on a 7-day warning strike.

As at 10 am on Monday when Vanguard visited some of the federal government-owned hospitals across the state, members of the Union in the affected hospitals complied with the directive from their national body while patients who visited the hospitals for treatment were left unattended to.

The Union comprising, assembly of healthcare professional associations, including Pharmacists, Nurses and Midwives, Physiotherapists, records, hospital attendants and laboratory scientists among others had declared the strike following the Federal government’s failure to meet its demands for improved welfare, payment of health workers’ hazard and inducement allowance among others.

When Vanguard visited the National Orthopaedic Hospital in Lagos, innocent patients who came on an appointment to see their doctors were told they cannot be attended to as workers were on strike.

Some of the patients, who spoke to Vanguard, lamented the frustration they were made to go through after spending so much money on transportation only to find out that they cannot be attended to.

“I left Ikorodu as early as 5 am to be here this early. I spent so much money coming here. These workers should also know that patients also have the right to treatment. Last week it was the doctors now, health workers. What should patients do now? Mr. Edwin Agboola said.

Although, some doctors were seen in the hospital premises many of the departments were under lock and key. Some of the areas opened were the private sides of the hospital like the private arm, amenity Ward and Crestview private X-ray, and Scan Centre was working at an optimal level.

At the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTYH, Federal Medical Centre in Ebute Metta, and the Federal Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, the situation was the same.

