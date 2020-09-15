HEALTH INSURANCE SCHEME: Gov Lalong warns managers against corruption

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has issued a note of warning to those saddled with the responsibility of implementing the State Social Health Insurance Scheme.

Governor Lalong admonished them stick to the guidelines and conduct themselves in the most transparent manner as his government would not tolerate any abuse or manipulation of the process under any guise.

The Governor gave the warning on Tuesday at the Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos while launching the State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency, PLASCHEMA where he urged the management of the Agency to work closely with the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS with a view to learning from their successes and avoiding their mistakes.

He however called on citizens to ensure they enroll and gain access to quality healthcare as the scheme is open to all residents in the formal and informal sectors of the State economy.

His words. “Let me use this opportunity to again reassure the people of Plateau State that my administration will keep faith with its promise to leave lasting legacies in all sectors, including health. By this launch, we are equally commencing the enrolment of our citizens into the Plateau State Social Health Insurance Scheme.

“The event is a great step towards achieving Universal Health coverage in Plateau State. The World Health Organization acknowledges health as a fundamental human right and this administration believes firmly in this assertion. This is because only the healthy can participate in economic and social activities that contribute to the development of their communities.

“Let me therefore warn those that are saddled with the implementation of this programme to stick to the guidelines and conduct themselves in the most transparent, efficient and professional manner. We shall not tolerate any abuse or manipulation of the process under whatever guise.

I urge the management of PLASCHEMA to work closely with the National Health Insurance Scheme with a view to learning from their successes and avoiding some of their mistakes. Such partnership will help to shorten the learning curve and also ensure that the programme succeeds.

The Director -General of the Agency, Dr. Fabong Jemchang who assured of his commitment to make the scheme succeed said that the Agency is among other things mandated to regulate cost of healthcare and ensure adequate distribution of healthcare facilities across the 17 located government areas of the State.

Stakeholders who gave goodwill messages including the State ALGON Chairman, Ezekiel Pabuet assured of their support to ensure citizens have access to cost effective healthcare.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: