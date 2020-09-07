He lured me with N100, gagged me – Teenager raped by 67yr old man

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman, Lagos

Emotions ran high on Monday, after a 12 year-old girl who went to spend the just celebrated Sallah with her blind grandfather, narrated how she was raped four times by a 67-year-old man in Ejigbo area of Lagos.

The victim in tears, alleged that the suspect, James Olajoyetan, usually beat and gagged her , to prevent her from alerting neigbours , whenever he was raping her. She further alleged that the victim had carnal knowledge of her right in front of her blind grandfather, on one of the occasions.

According to the Primary six pupil, “ I went to spend Ileya with my grandparents on Apena street and decided to stay with them pending when school will resume. The first time baba (suspect) came, he met me in my grandfather’s apartment.

He usually came to spend time with him. On that day, he laid me on the ground of the one-room apartment, pulled my pants and when I wanted to shout, he slapped me and closed my mouth with his hand. He did it two more times.

The fourth time, he called me to run an errand for him. I stood outside waiting to be told what to buy. He told me to come inside to collect the money. When I did, he shut the door, pulled off my pants, laid me on the bed, pulled off his trouser, brought out his manhood and laid on me.

“While he was doing it I was shouting because of the pain. He hit me severally and covered my mouth”.

A neighbour said to be returning from a journey, was alerted by the girl’s cry. Out of curiosity, he peeped through the suspect’s window, forced the door open, to catch Olajoyetan in the act. He raised the alarm that alerted residents who rushed to the apartment and handed the suspect to the Police at Ejigbo division.

During interrogation, the suspect claimed he was under a spell. He said “ I had a disagreement with a Pastor with Christ Apostlic Church, Kajola. He accused me of being instrumental to his leaving the church. Six months ago, he boasted that he would place a spiritual load on my head and ensure I was publicly disgraced.

“Since then, I didn’t know what came over me. They claimed I raped the girl four times, but it was only once. My wife died in 2005. I have six children, the first is 35 years while the last is 17 years. I am still shocked that I could lay with a child that is much younger than my last child.

“When she came in, I gave her N100 and she hugged me. At that point, I lost my sense of judgement”.

As at time of writing this report, Vanguard gathered that the suspect was being taken to the Area ‘D’ command, Mushin.

Vanguard

