Havertz takes over Tomori’s Chelsea’s shirt

Kai Havertz has reportedly taken the No.29 jersey previously worn by Fikayo Tomori following his £72million arrival at Chelsea.

According to The Athletic, Havertz asked to take the No.29 shirt upon his arrival at Stamford Bridge and Tomori was happy to oblige. It is a favoured number of the Germany international, who also wore the No.29 at Bayer Leverkusen before completing his switch to Stamford Bridge.

Tomori will vacate the No. 29 shirt, but the defender is now understood to be in line for another season away on loan, this time with Everton. The 22-year-old fell out of favour under Frank Lampard last season and Thiago Silva’s arrival has bumped him further down the pecking order.

Meanwhile, Christian Pulisic is in line to take the No10 shirt, which is available following Willian’s move across London to Arsenal.

Vanguard

