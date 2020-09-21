Vanguard Logo

Gunmen abduct over 40 farmers in Zamfara

Gunmen, Kwara, Adamawa…Villager battles gunman, seizes AK-47 rifle

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Gunmen, weekend, raided Gobirawan Cali community in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, kidnapping over 40 peasant farmers.

A villager told the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, Hausa Service that the gunmen stormed the communities, shooting sporadically, as inhabitants ran into the bush to avoid being hit by bullets.

According to the villager, “they came in a large number, entered our community and shot repeatedly, chasing people. We were running for safety. The community is now deserted. We all ran away in hundreds. They took us by surprise.

At about 3.30pm, a gunman came and tried to kidnap one of our men. He was able to wrestle the gunman, slammed him on the ground and seized his AK-47 rifle. Immediately he picked the gun and threw it inside a maize farm nearby. The gunman regained consciousness and ran away.

‘’We never knew his colleagues were waiting in the bush. They, thereafter, came into our communities in large number and shot repeatedly. We ran away but they abducted over 40 villagers. Some managed to escape.

“We could not call the security agents because there was no network. Our community is now empty, we are not going back unless the government provides us with security.”

