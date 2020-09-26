Breaking News
Gunmen abduct Catholic Priest in Delta

On 9:47 pm
File photo of gunmen

By Festus Ahon

SUSPECTED Fulani herdsmen, Saturday evening, kidnapped a Catholic Priest, Revd. Fr. Jude Onyebadi and three of his workers in his farm along Isssele-uku-Issele-Mkpitime road, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State, throwing the area into fear.

Our Correspondent reports that Onyebadi who was also kidnapped two years ago was taken into the bush with his workers by their abductors.

Saying that the kidnappers were yet to establish contact with the family and the Church, the source who pleaded anonymity, said the police in the area have been alerted and have swang into action.

Disclosing that the three workers have escaped from the kidnappers, the source said the Police, members of Aniocha North vigilante and the family members of the Priest have formed a search party for the abducted Priest.

As at the time of filing this report, effort was still being made to reach the Police on the matter.

Vanguard News Nigeria

