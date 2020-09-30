Guber election: Jegede decries recurring violence in Ondo ahead of poll

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure

CANDIDATE of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Ondo governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede has decried the resort to violence in the ongoing electioneering campaigns across the state.

Jegede lamented that another violent attack on his campaign team noting that it was “coming barely three weeks after a similar incident in Oba-Akoko community.

He therefore described the attack on his team as “one too many”.

A statement by his campaign organization and signed by Samuel Fasua in Akure said that Jegede expressed the concern after he paid a visit to a PDP chieftain, Hon. Sikiru Amuda, who was hospitalised following a gunshot attack.

Fasua said in the statement that “Amuda and two other party members were shot in Iyere-Owo, Owo Local Government area on Tuesday, by political thugs loyal to the ruling All Progrrssives Congress (APC), during a PDP campaign rally.

“During the attack, a campaign-podium truck in Jegede’s convoy was set ablaze while about five other vehicles were badly damaged.

Jegede while reacting to the attack said “Politics is not a do or die affair, rather, it should be seen as a quest to serve.

“In regarding it as such, there will be no need for desperation or violent acts, as the people should be left to decide if they want you to serve them.”

He said politicians, especially those from Ondo State, should learn from the sordid event of the Second Republic, in which many lives were lost and valued properties destroyed.

Jegede, who expressed confidence in winning the October 10 governorship election, urged the people not to exercise any fear, stressing that his ambition “is God’s own project.”

He therefore called on security agents to rise up to the occasion, and safeguard the democratic process from being derailed by violent persons.

Vanguard

