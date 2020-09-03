Group warns members against fake herbal medicine

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

National Association of Nigeria Traditional Medicine Practitioner, NANTMP, Enugu branch has warned its members against fake drugs, urging them to improve to meet international standard.

Enugu State NANTMP Chairman, Chief, Nwaweriteak Animuleze, who made this call during their monthly meeting at Prison hall Enugu, said the association was formed to enable the herbal practitioners check the activities of fake herbal medicine as well as regulate the traditional medicine practitioners across the state.

While calling on traditional medicine practitioners to come together under one umbrella to achieve the aim and objectives of the traditional medicine healers, he reminded them that the association was formed to enable herbal practitioners to meet up with World Health Organization (WHO) standard.

“Traditional medicine association, was formed to actualize our goals and create medicine from herbs to international standard. We actualize our goals by organising workshop and conferences and inviting doctors to train us on how to make the medicine to international standard.

“The association has vowed to correct everything going wrong between the traditional medicine in the state. We will arrest any traditional doctors with fake medicine if they failed to change. This association want to amend those errors, we don’t want such anymore.

“We have the capacity to produce medicine that can cure different diseases. All we are telling our people is to be patience with us. We have the capacity to produce medicine that can cure different diseases but we need time to do research to ensure it’s effectiveness and quality to meet international standard”, he said.

Also speaking, the deputy Chairman, Tr. Dr Queen Akajugo said that the union has vowed to make sure their members are tested and trusted before issuing a certificate of membership.

READ ALSO:

Queen disclosed that Enugu State NANTMP has been organising seminars and research methodology to help them find solutions to every sickness or diseases.

“Before we accept anybody to become our member, we have to go to his/her house or office to check both cleanliness and others to ensure he/she knows what they are doing.

Earlier, the Chief taskforce of NANTMP, Afunwa Elemo urged members to desist from selling fake medicine to the people, stressing that he would not leave any stone unturned to arrest defaulters.

He disclosed that the association produced medicine for COVID-19, but regretted that government did not give them the chance and authority to prove themselves by curing a COVID-19 patient.

He urged the citizens to have faith in God, stressing that no sickness will kill them because God created healings in herbal roots and leaves.

The highlight of the meeting was presentation of certificate of membership to Tr. Dr. Chibueze Okafor.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: