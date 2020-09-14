Group uncovers plot to cause political crisis in Taraba state

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji

A civil society group, Taraba Concerned Citizen Forum, Sunday raised the alarm of ‘heavy financial Inducement’ of some members of the state assembly, by the All Progressive Congress, APC.

They alleged that the APC is plotting to cause political crisis in the state with this move, in order to emerge majority in the state assembly.

The group’s coordinator, Munsur Jirgi spoke at a briefing in Jalingo, the state capital.

He said the plot was hatched by some political actors within and outside the state, to propel a forceful change of leadership in the state assembly.

According to him, “the report of ‘heavy financial Inducement’ of some PDP members in Taraba house of assembly to decamp to the APC and ensure the APC emerge majority in the Assembly is a major threat to the political peace of the state.

“However, we observe that the members in the state assembly have been deafening silent on this development.

“It is evident that both the Federal and state government are doing a lot of projects in the state and any attempt to plunge the state into a political crisis with the planned forceful change of leadership in the state house of assembly will distract the state’s development plan in progress.

READ ALSO:

“We are totally against any change of the leadership of Taraba state house of assembly or any political interference by the APC interim national caretaker committee who is desperate to ensure APC capture Taraba state through the back door, instead of constitutional process.”

Vanguard reports that the PDP currently have 19 of the 24 members of the state house of assembly while APC has 5

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: