Group tells Jegede’s running mate to account for N24m

A political pressure group in Ondo State, Ikale Accountability Network (IAN), has called on the member representing Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Gboluga Ikengboju, to explain the whereabouts of the sum of N24million which the group claimed to have been approved by the Federal Government for supply of books and shelves to three public school in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

In a  statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, the group’s  Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Banji Akinrinola, said the money was approved for Ikengboju as part of his constituency projects.

The group said the project was funded by the Federal Ministry of Education under the supervision of Universal Basic Education Commission UBEC).

Dear people of Okitipupa Local Government, recently, we embarked on a project then, #AskYourLawmaker, which was aimed at demanding for information on and about constituency projects in Ondo State, nominated by members of the National Assembly.

“In the process of inquiries and investigations, we discovered that the following projects have not been completed  We hope the people of Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency can push their representatives to answer questions.

“The projects are: Completion and provision of shelves and books in Community Grammar School, Igbotako; Layelu Grammar School, Ode-Aye; and Moribido College, Ilutitun, all in Okitipupa Local Government.

