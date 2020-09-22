Group task police, others not to congest prisons with trivial offenders

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

The Prisoners’ Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA) has tasked law enforcement agencies not to reverse successes recorded at decongestion custodial centres during the lockdown.

Prisoners’ Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA) made the call while briefing journalists recently in Lagos.

According to PRAWA Programme Officer, Catherine Onebunne, Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019 is yielding results but noted sadly that some bag eggs in the force arrest people for prostitution, wandering, and other petty offenses and demand for as much as N40,000 which they cannot pay. “So they end up in detention and court facing frivolous charges outside what they originally committed,” she said.

“Law enforcement officers not observing the COVID-19 protocols themselves like wearing face masks arrest people, demand for the bride and if not given, bundle and charge indigent people with crime.”

Lamenting Onebunne said that based on various surveys and reports, PRAWA realised that the Correctional facility has a lot of offenders kept in custody because of some ridiculous offenses that could be settled out of court and which does not necessarily amount to imprisonment.

Offenses like stealing of items less than N1000, stealing of noodles, inability to pay the debt, and many more. Most of the offenders found in correctional facilities had stayed for months before release by pro-Bono lawyers.

Although the Lagos State Judiciary has been sentencing petty offenders to community service the effect was felt rapidly when from the 1st week of April to June 2020, 4,828 persons were tried in various Mobile courts in the State and handed non-custodial sentences such as community service or payment of fine.

The non-custodial sentence of petty offenders is gaining ground everyday in Lagos as most of the offenders knowing the option available for them if they plead guilty to an offense they committed are now freely admitting to their wrongdoing and pleading guilty to the offense they committed.

Mr Gift Igbokwe, Team Lead, social development, and rehabilitation unit, PRAWA noted that the petty Offence project is targeted to ensuring that petty offenders are sentenced to non-custodial punishments.

There is no need of criminalising poverty and poverty is not a crime. In other words, incarceration of the poor members of the society for petty offenses and crime occasioned by the reason of being poor will not benefit the entire society in the long run. There is a need to differentiate poverty from crime”.

