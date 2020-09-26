Group set to partner Uba Sani Foundation

Kindly Share This Story:

…targets over 10,000 poor households in Kaduna

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

A group, the Unified Awareness Forum, UAF, has indicated willingness to partner the Uba Sani Foundation towards encouraging projects that would empower citizens of Kaduna state and wipe away poverty.

Already, conveners of the UAF, Kabiru Usman and Ibrahim Tanimu, said they have planned to reach over 10,000 households in Kaduna who were less privileged, to give them hope and empowerment in line with the spirit of the Senator Uba Sani Foundation.

According to the conveners, the Uba Sani Foundation had, over the years, impacted positively on the lives of many families in the state which was unprecedented.

“We are inspired by the philanthropic activities of Senator Uba Sani. We intend to contribute towards uplifting the lives of many citizens in the state who were previously impoverished and had not enjoyed the dividends of democracy the way they should. Senator Uba Sani has been in touch with the people, extending help to the poor and needy in the state and making sure school going children did not only pay school-fees but also register and write their final examination like WEAC and NECO,” they said.

READ ALSO:

The UAF, they said, will continue to identify and support the Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial District at the National Assembly who had empowered thousands of beneficiaries through his foundation.

“The beneficiaries, trained in fish farming and poultry production during the entrepreneurship and skills acquisition scheme, will benefit from the Federal Social Investment Programme meant to support Small and Medium Scale Entreprises (SMEs).We want to be part of such noble projects,” they said.

They said his foundation had sponsored students for the WAEC/SSCE exams, and had intensified efforts to identify and support the educational pursuits of very brilliant students and not allow their less privileged backgrounds to stop them from contributing their quota to the nation building.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: