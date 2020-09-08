Group intensify willingness to tackle terrorism in Zamfara

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ifeanyichukwu Nwannah – Gusau.

A group known as Arewa Youths Forum has expressed its determination to collaborate with the Zamfara state government towards ending the dastard activities and general insecurity ravaging the state.

This was disclosed during a press briefing in Gusau, the state capital by the National President of the association, comrade Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu.

According to him, the key objectives of the project are not limited to enhance the state government’s intervention and effective engagement with community groups on peacebuilding and conflict mitigation.

“We will also work towards changing how people perceive and react to issues relating to religious and communal conflicts and it’s the effect on the community,” he said.

“Strengthening the capacity of existing and community structures to promote peace and local socioeconomic developments remains our ultimate objective”

“To promote full inclusiveness and effective participation of community groups in state and federal government peace efforts”

Comrade Gujungu further reassured the residents in the state as well as other parts of the northern states on the government’s capacity to maintain peace, thereby making the states and indeed the country at large the destination choice for investment.

He maintained that the enlightenment campaigns would be carried out in the whole three senatorial zones of the state.

