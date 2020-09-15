Group hails Tidi at 40, calls for his re-election

Kindly Share This Story:

Youths under the aegis of Rural Warri Youths Forum has felicitated with the Chairman, Warri South LGA Chairman,Dr Mike Tidi who turned 40 today.

The group described him as a Youth ambassador of good governance who has successfully deployed his sound academic exposure coupled with Charismatic and Leadership skills in the administration of the affairs of the local government.

The youths also endorsed Dr Tidi for a second term as Chairman of the local government ,adding that he has made a strong mark in trying to build an inclusive administration where all and sundry are carried along in the scheme of things.

The youths also noted that despite the difficulties involved in administering a multiethnic local government as Warri South Michael Tidi has held sway as a prudent administrator. “It is our hope that his prudence and openness would also be emulated by other political office holders. “, they said.

The forum also used the opportunity to appreciate His Excellency Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for appointing Hon Gbubemi Ikolo and Hon Griftson Omatsuli into the State Executive Council and DESOPADEC Executive Cabinets.

The Converner of the forum Comrade Omawumi Elete prayed to God to continually guide and protect Dr Tidi in all his efforts and wished him many more years of good health .

He further called for more support for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, saying he would continue to deliver devidends of democracy to the local government area.

Some other members of the forum are Comrades . Kelvin Oghomienor, . Joseph Tetenu, George Benson, Mr Moses Ebosa, Abugewa Tonukarin, Gbesimi Ogona, Mr Tesimi Eyiangho, Mr Femi Ekele, Hon. Melvin Ogholaja, Mr. Christopher Agbajor, and Toju Erik

