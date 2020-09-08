Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olabode George, has described the hike in fuel price and electricity tariff as the greatest pain a government can inflict on a people.

He, therefore, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, reverse the increment of petroleum price and that of electricity as the country is yet to come to terms with the effect of COVID-19.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the PDP aspirants in the Lagos East Senatorial district and Kosofe 2 State constituency, Bode said the decision remains the greatest pain that any government can inflict on the people that gave them the mandate to manage the resources of their nation.

His words: “There is hunger in the land; Nigeria is on the verge of collapse. The President has only one opportunity to rewrite his name in the golden pages of history.

“All is not well in the country. They should revisit the decision, it is inhuman, unacceptable and going to add too much pain both to the rich and poor.

“Who will not be at pain now with an increase in petrol and electricity? The immediate thing is that all industries will hike their products despite the fact that so many people have lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19.

“The President should look at faces and tell those people behind this increment to stop.”

He also criticised the current system of government, saying it is military in structure.

George said: “The system of government in this country is not working. It is so military in structure. We need to restructure or adopt devolution of power at the centre back to state.”

He appealed to INEC to be civil in their conduct during the upcoming Lagos East Senatorial district and Kosofe 2 State constituency election.

Corroborating his views, PDP candidate for the Lagos East Senatorial election, Babatunde Gbadamosi, promised to sponsor bills that will add more value to Lagos State.

He said: “I will champion financial devolution because control of cooperate environment needs not be from Abuja.

“For instance, Lagos State with about 24 million people contribute about 55 percent of VAT, which is taken to Abuja where it is been redistributed and at the end Lagos will get about two percent.

“The ideal that all cooperate tax should be paid to Abuja does not make sense. What should happen is that each state should have their own company registry and take their own company tax.

“The only tax that supposed to go to federal should be the companies listed on the stock exchange. That is how a federal system should be operating.

“These and many more I will be pushing for on the floor of Senate.”

