Grand Cubana GM, Omoaefe Ejere, set to lead personalities to father’s burial in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

All roads will lead to Irri in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta state on the 2nd and 3rd of October for the burial ceremony, celebration of Life and laying to rest of Late Capt. JP Ejere(Rtd).

The late retired captain, aged 85 years was the father of the General Manager of Grand Cubana Hotels, Mr. Omoaefe Ejere.

The Burial Ceremony will be at his hometown at Bethesda Christian School, No. 7, Bethesda Avenue, Irri community in Isoko South LGA of Delta state.

The triumphant exit of the eagle and father of Omoaefe Ejere has attracted several condolence from friends, extended family members and relations. According to Omoafe, “My late father, Capt J.P Ejere lived a life of honour, impact, fulfilment and excellence, both a military Personnel, a father, grandfather, brother, uncle and a sincere friend.

READ ALSO:

The award winning hospitality Administrator based in Abuja stated that the glorious exit of his father was though unprecedented, but indeed a call to eternal glory.

However, the burial ceremony of Late Capt J.P Ejere (Rtd.) will be conducted in line with Covid19 protocol and guidelines. The occasion will witness the distinguished presence of notable personalities from Nigeria and Africa, considering the extensive impact of Late Capt J.P Ejere when he was alive. He was born in 1935 and lived-on to eternal rest few months ago.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: