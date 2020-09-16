Grammy winner Cardi B files for divorce from rapper husband Offset

Kindly Share This Story:

Cardi B filed for divorce from husband Offset in Fulton County, Georgia, on Tuesday, Page Six confirmed.

A hearing for their divorce, which is contested, is set for Nov. 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. EST. The “WAP” rapper, 27, and Migos member, 28, share a daughter, 2-year-old Kulture.

The estranged couple married in a secret ceremony on Sept. 20, 2017. She didn’t confirm their nuptials until nearly a year later when she was pregnant with her baby girl.

Their relationship has been tumultuous from the start. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper publicly called out Offset for cheating on her while they were married, but she ultimately decided to stay with him.

PageSix

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: